Dakota Wesleyan University has appointed Pierre’s Jessica Carr as the coordinator for the Learn & Earn program in Pierre.
Carr attended the University of South Dakota, graduating with a B.S. in Elementary Education. While working as an elementary teacher and later on as a middle school science teacher, she received a M.A. in Differentiated Instruction from Concordia University-St. Paul and is currently working on a Ed. Specialist degree from Concordia in Administration.
“Jessica’s on-site presence will ensure that students who enroll in this unique program will get a high-quality education without having to leave Pierre,” said Fredel Thomas, DWU vice president of admissions and marketing. “Jessica will be helping with all aspects of the program including recruitment, internship opportunities, and facilitation.”
“It is a great benefit to Pierre and the surrounding communities to have access to a program like this,” Carr said.
Carr grew up in Pierre and resides here with her husband and two children.
DWU’s Learn & Earn program is a 16-month path to a professional career and associate degree for students, with the chance to complete a bachelor’s degree. The curriculum prepares students to fill professional roles in Pierre and surrounding areas, while earning professional certifications. The program integrates classroom and online learning with professional work experience. Students participate in a year-long, part-time, paid internship while completing their professional certificates. Programming will be held at the Capital City Campus (CCC).
Prospective students and their families are invited to the CCC to meet with DWU representatives on Monday, March 15; Friday, March 19; and Monday, April 12. Each session, styled as a drop-in open house, is 5-7 p.m.
