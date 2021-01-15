Catholic Daughters hosted a blood drive with Vitalant blood services on Jan. 12 at Catholic Family Services. The drive collected a total of 70 units of blood products.
A total of 70 people volunteered to donate blood, and 61 were able to donate that day. Nine donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 13 people who volunteered for their first time.
Carol Uecker coordinated the drive, and the Catholic Daughters sponsored it. Katie Mitchell and Michel Boe both assisted.
Postpone your donation if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have COVID-19. People must be symptom-free for at least 28 days to be eligible to give blood. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.
