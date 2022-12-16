Advancements in technology were on full display as The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association had their 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show beginning on Monday.
Jameson Brennan, Research and Extension Specialist-Livestock Grazing at SDSU, gave a presentation as part of the Cattlemen’s Education Series. He believes that from a practical standpoint, technology can benefit producers in four different ways. Time saving, informing management decisions, record keeping and precision management each play a part in livestock grazing today.
One example of time saving apps is calving cameras, which can keep one from going out multiple times a night. Another example would be a water saving application such as those provided by FreeWave Technologies.
Water solutions consultant Rob Zeijlemaker hopes his technology helps producers monitor water levels, even without cell phone coverage. The Boulder, Colorado, company has been in operation for nearly 30 years, having roots in the oil industry. Their Modusense water level monitoring system includes an onboard battery for uninterrupted operation regardless of the weather conditions.
Measurements are taken every fifteen minutes and logged using on-board memory. Every hour, measurements are transmitted when satellite coverage is available, resulting in near-real time alerts to help producers make adjustments as needed. The depth being measured is based on the placement of the sensor — for a standard tank this is the bottom. For a river, the sensor is often pole mounted at a known reference height.
Precision management and informing management decisions can often go hand in hand.
“There’s a lot of data points that are coming off these systems. Even if it’s three or four data points throughout the year, you can start looking at some of these differences in panels and using that information for management decisions,” Brennan said in his presentation.
One example of this on site was Sioux Automation Center, Inc., an original equipment manufacturer based in Sioux Center, Iowa. Regional sales manager Tim Stetson was on hand to showcase their industrial scales used to help feed cattle.
Each unit comes with a scale display, some of which can be connected to a producer’s tablet device. That way they can come up with the rations for their livestock more accurately.
“Some of them can program in the recipe so you know just how much of each ingredient to dump in and then it automatically goes to the next one,” Stetson said.
Record keeping data has expanded beyond the Redbook to record calving activity and herd health. Incorporating data management software can make a major impact.
“Every time your animal goes through that shoot, you have that opportunity to work them. You’re basically collecting a data point on that animal,” Brennen said in his presentation.
Jodie Anderson, South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director felt that these advances in technology have benefited the industry.
“You think about the ability to share information among producers,” she said.
While many farmers are managing every acre separately, Anderson felts that livestock infrastructure now allows each head of cattle to be managed the same.
“There’s gonna be a lot of opportunity I think in coming years to be able to get the right nutrients in the right animal and create the beef product that consumers want,” Anderson said.
She found that something like virtual fencing will ultimately become more financially viable than traditional barbed wire.
As Brennen began wrapping up his presentation, even he admitted that technology cannot meet every need head on. Equipment can break, especially during harsh winter weather and rough treatment.
“It’s probably about once a month, myself or my colleagues usually get contacted by some company that has some kind of new technology.” Brennan said. “The big question to ask yourself before you think about getting into use is what’s your objective, what is your management objective you’re shooting for and does this technology help fulfill that objective.”
