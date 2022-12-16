Advancements in technology were on full display as The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association had their 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show beginning on Monday.

Jameson Brennan, Research and Extension Specialist-Livestock Grazing at SDSU, gave a presentation as part of the Cattlemen’s Education Series. He believes that from a practical standpoint, technology can benefit producers in four different ways. Time saving, informing management decisions, record keeping and precision management each play a part in livestock grazing today.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments