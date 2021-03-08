The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. CDC estimates that just 9.2% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.
The new guidance includes recommendations for how and when a fully vaccinated individual can visit with other people who are fully vaccinated, and with other people who are not vaccinated. CDC will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated.
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings.”
A growing body of scientific evidence also suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to other people. Therefore, fully vaccinated people can safely take fewer precautions in certain situations.
Specifically, CDC’s guidance recommends that fully vaccinated people can:
Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying six feet apart.
Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying six feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
