Celebrate 50 Years of women in FFA

RDO Equipment Co. is celebrating 50 years of the inclusion of women in FFA, with a special partnership with the South Dakota FFA Foundation. According to a FFA release, the company is donating 175 jackets for female members of the S.D. FFA through the Foundation’s Blue Jackets Bright Futures program.
The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been a symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933. Each year, the program provides hundreds of FFA jackets to members who may not have the financial resources, as well as to those who have demonstrated leadership qualities and personal growth. Last year, the program awarded jackets to 332 members from 63 chapters. Each jacket is sponsored by an $80 donor contribution. Any individual or organization can become a jacket sponsor.
“The positive impact the SD FFA has on the youth of South Dakota is something we wholeheartedly support, not only as members of the agriculture industry, but as members of our community,” said Brook Stephens, regional general manager RDO. “We’re proud to recognize and support the role women play in shaping the agriculture industry, today and in the future.”
“We are so thankful for this incredibly generous gift by RDO,” said Gerri Ann Eide, executive director of the SD FFA Foundation. “The FFA jacket unifies our members in a long-standing tradition. The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program is special, as it provides members their own jacket, reminding them that they are part of something larger than themselves.”
SD FFA members can apply for one of these jackets through the South Dakota FFA Foundation until September 20th, at https://bit.ly/2Ql0hhN. If you are interested in sponsoring a jacket for $80, visit http://sdffafoundation.org/.
