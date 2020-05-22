Celebrate ‘605 Day’ across South Dakota

June 5 is more than just a day in South Dakota. It’s 605 Day. On June 5, join the South Dakota Department of Tourism in celebrating the fifth annual 605 Day. The South Dakota telephone area code of 605 has become an icon for the state.
“2020 has been a difficult year. Now more than ever, we need to rally together and celebrate what makes South Dakota a great place to visit and live,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “’The 605’ is special to locals and visitors alike, and this is our day to show our South Dakota state pride.”
To celebrate, people are asked to highlight the "Great Faces, Great Places” of South Dakota. 605 Day Zoom backgrounds, greeting cards, and other fun information about the 605 can be found at TravelSouthDakota.com/605-Day.
“The department initiated the 605 Day celebration in 2016 and has loved seeing South Dakota fans get more engaged with the day year after year as they share their pride in our state,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the S.D. Department of Tourism. “South Dakota is known for many unique qualities, but having one area code to unite residents around is a unique and wonderful rallying point. We can’t wait to see how folks celebrate our strong and resilient people and places across South Dakota on June 5th.”
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is encouraging local businesses, chambers of commerce, and attractions to get involved and plan their own 605 Day virtual events or promotions. For tools on doing this, visit SDVisit.com/605-Day.
