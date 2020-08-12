Central S.D. DAR contributes to Quilts of Valor

Pierre area’s Spirit of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently hosted Ardys Roseland, a member of the Quilts of Valor — Flag Mountain Honor Guard.
At the local August meeting, Roseland discussed the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization that has sewing groups in all 50 states.
According to local member Betsy Pollock, quilts are sewn and given to veterans and active military soldiers to honor their service and ‘wrap’ them in healing and comfort. Each quilt is hand sewn and quilted. Each is registered with a number on the label, and with the veteran’s name and service.
Since the Foundation began in 2003, 250,000 quilts have been presented nationwide.
Since 2018, the Flag Mountain Honor Guard has presented about 59 quilts, handcrafted by its 44 members. ‘Sew-ins’ are held at the First United Methodist Church. Recipients of a quilt are nominated privately or publicly.
A $100 donation by Spirit of the Prairie will help to purchase the high-quality cotton material to construct future quilts.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Spirit of the Prairie is Central South Dakota’s affiliate chapter, with members living in Pierre and the Central South Dakota area.
