The Spirit of the Prairie Chapter - Daughters of the American Revolution has announced its 2019-2020 winners of the Good Citizens annual essay contest.
They are Phillip Adam, T.F. Riggs High School; Beth Nagel, Gettysburg High School; Veronica Knippling, Highmore-Harrold High School; Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes High School; Bergen Marshall, Timber Lake High School; and James Muirhead, Lyman High School;
The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest is to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all high school seniors. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must display dependability, community service, leadership and patriotism.
Each school's DAR Good Citizen receives a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate, and wallet recognition card. The winners are eligible to enter the DAR Scholarship Essay contest. Angela Guthmiller’s essay was chosen to be submitted to the State for entry in the state DAR/ Division contests. Guthmiller, as the Chapter winner, also received a $200 scholarship.
Spirit of the Prairie is Central South Dakota’s affiliate chapter, with members living in Pierre and the Central S.D. area.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. During the past three years, DAR members have volunteered more than 12.5 million hours of service in communities throughout the world.
