The Dakota Ram Test conducted at the North Dakota State University Hettinger Research and Extension Center is a collaborative effort between NDSU and the South Dakota State University and is one of two remaining centralized performance tests for commercial, whiteface rams in the nation.
Centralized testing allows data collection on young rams from varying locations managed on the same ration and under the same environmental conditions. This year’s ram test included 82 rams from five breeds, 19 producers and four states.
Results from the Dakota Performance Ram Test provide participating producers with data on economically important growth performance, wool and carcass quality traits. Additionally, rams are evaluated for belly wool, face wool cover, skin wrinkles and scrotal circumference.
Rambouillet breeders also receive an index value for their rams developed by the Texas and Wyoming ram tests for the American Rambouillet Association. The top 30 percent of registered Rambouillet rams and all Colombia rams that meet their respective breed association guidelines are eligible for Certified Ram Classification further highlighting their quality.
In 2022, 15 Rambouillet rams and one Columbia ram qualified for certification in their respective breeds.
A concern among producers consigning to ram tests has been the potential for rams to develop angular limb deformities or “blown legs” where the front legs of the rams bow as they grow, crippling the animal. It occurs when the cartilage in the front leg is not fully developed into bone as the animal matures.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
Unfortunately, the cause of this condition is unknown.
The Dakota Ram Test and Wyoming Ram Test have been collaborating with the University of Idaho to identify potential genetic markers for this condition. Data from 2019-2022 is currently being analyzed using genomic marker technology to help determine the genetic influence of blown legs.
Through gene sequencing and ram test data, the University of Idaho will also be identifying genetic markers and correlations between wool traits such as belly wool, skin folds and face wool cover. Continued development and application of genetic technology, such as this, can facilitate improvement and identify inefficiencies within U.S. sheep production.
Results from the 2021-2022 ram test can be found on the NDSU Hettinger REC webpage under “Research.”
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.