Chalk Challenge For All set for July 18, with Noem on panel of judges

Churches, organizations, businesses, families and friends can register two-artist teams to compete in the Chalk Art Challenge on the parking lot of the Community Bible Church. The creating is to be done on Saturday, July 18, with the judging to be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18.
“We have four celebrity judges,” said Scott Granville, event coordinator. “They are Jill Kokesh, art teacher from T.F. Riggs High School; Mary Duvall, District 24 state representative; Andrew Kightlinger, writer and director; and Bryon Noem, First Gentleman of South Dakota.”
Judging will be done for three divisions. One is where both team members are under 18 years of age. The winning team members each receive a “really nice” Bible and split a $50 gift certificate. The second category is where only one of the team’s two artists is under 18. These winners share a Bible and split a $50 certificate. Also, open to any and all ages, a ‘fan favorite’ will be determined by votes from the audience attendees. These winning team members will each receive a Bible and share a $50 gift certificate.
“It will be a fun event for both artists and the rest of the community. Come out and celebrate these artists,” said Granville. He said the show is to be fun, as well as a ‘fun-draiser’, with the 'vote with dollars' proceeds going to the Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). Each team of artists can be voted on by visitors as their community favorite. Scott and Juilia Jones with Delta Dental have agreed to match the total brought in from this capital campaign. Other donors, matching or not, are invited. The chamber of commerce is helping to promote the event.
Plans are for at least 40 teams of two to compete. Teams can be two kids, parent and kid, two senior citizens, anyone. Each team is assigned its own parking stall as its canvas. To enter, contact the Community Bible Church or call Granville at 280-3330.
“It’s a team effort, though we are using our parking lot since we have a big parking lot on a main drag,” said Scott Granville, a deacon at Community Bible Church. “I think this will be a great event. People, especially young people, are looking for something to do. I’m hoping the art-lovers and everyone else stuff that ballot box with bills. It’s going to be a fun event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.