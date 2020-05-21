The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Brew social meeting, starting at 9 a.m., May 27.

Attending members and guests are asked to "grab you favorite cup of happiness and join the Chamber for our first Chamber Brew," said Jamie Seiner, chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce. The PACC building is 800 W. Dakota Avenue in Pierre. 

The event includes a panel of chamber members. Each will present an update, showing how they are adjusting to the 'new normal.' Door prizes will be available.

The inaugural Chamber Brew will spotlight Branding Iron Bistro, Central Dakota Eyecare, Infotech Solutions, Game, Fish & Parks, Nancee Johnson of Dupont Real Estate and Michelle Maupin Barrett Photography.

Register today by calling 224-7361 or email contactchamber@pierre.org.

