The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) Commission has made several changes to the mountain lion hunting season.
The commission extended the season within the Black Hills Fire Protection District from Dec. 26 to April 30. The season previously closed on March 31. The commission also increased Custer State Park access permits from 57 to 75.
Changes discussed but rejected by the commission include adding 250 nonresident mountain lion licenses and expanding the allowance for the use of dogs in a hunt that originates on private land to cross over or culminate on any public lands where unleashed dogs are permitted.
The commission also extended the season dates for hunting coyotes in Custer State Park. This season will now run from Dec. 26 to April 30, which matches the mountain lion season.
In addition, the commission removed the previous requirement of obtaining a free access permit to coyote hunt in the park.
