EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — This winter, the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s first youth advisory council, Tȟeča Hótȟaŋiŋpi (Youth Make Their Voices Heard), visited Washington, D.C., as part of the Center for Native American Youth’s 2023 Champions for Change Week. On Feb. 19-24, CRYP took six young people to the nation’s capital for four full days of learning, collaborating, networking and sightseeing.

In joining the council, these Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe teens have embarked on a leadership journey that is grounded in Lakota culture and dedicated to serving their community. They are: Nation Cowins, 15; Braylee Dog Eagle, 17; Clarence Lawrence, 16; Natalie Marshall, 13; Sheridan Miner, 14; and Wambli Gleska Quintana, 17.

