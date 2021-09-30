“We are children of God. This is not a metaphor, not a slogan. It is a truth that is more real than the chair you’re sitting on. When we received the sacrament of baptism, we were bound by the covenant of Christ’s blood into the family of God. We were raised, at that moment, to share in the eternal life of the Trinity. We need-right now-to recover the early Church’s sense of awe, astonishment, and gratitude for the gift at the heart of our redemption. For we are children of God.” — Scott Hahn.
Faith is a gift which can be developed by the grace of God.
Two years ago, when the photo of the pumpkin decoration was taken, we taught the children of our St John’s parish families about good traditions around Halloween, and the evils to be avoided.
A European tradition said that on the night before All Saints Day, remember that people die. Frightening details of dying, and the readiness of pumpkins in the fall, led to carving pumpkins for Halloween.
Jesus, too, died, and gave His life to save us, in a most horrible way. That is the way of the world.
And the way of Jesus’ resurrection is to renounce sin, live the truth in love, and bring joy through our actions.
So, decorating pumpkins can be a Christian family tradition. Along with decorating pumpkins the children would also dress us as their favorite saint. This is another way for children to learn about saints and martyrs who gave their life for their faith.
It’s time to start our Faith Formation classes on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings. We will learn the stories of God’s love in the Bible. We will learn the saving truths of the Catholic Catechism, in creed, morality, sacraments and personal prayer. We will prepare for Sunday celebrations with our families — telling the Christmas story, praying a rosary and Lenten Stations of the Cross and Tenebrae Service.
Like the public schools, we will prepare for the possibilities of disease, and learn to meet the situation with faith, hope and love. Our parents are teaching their children faith, hope and love. In our parish programs, we join our abilities so we may know, love, and serve Jesus.
Josie Huck is the director of Faith Formation with the Fort Pierre St. John Church.
