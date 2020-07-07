Children’s Museum of S.D. opens Outdoor Prairie

The Children’s Museum of South Dakota - Brookings is opening its outdoor prairie exhibit space in mid-July.This follows a more than three-month closure.
“After an intentional and strategic planning process, we welcome children and families back onto our outdoor prairie again,” said Kate Treiber, executive director. “We’ve spent the last three
months promoting the power of play and imagination outside of our physical space via our website and social media. But, nothing beats the sound of laughter and play on our museum grounds.”
To ensure additional time for deep cleaning throughout the day, the outdoor space will have limited capacity and timed entry with adjusted hours. The space is rentable to private groups. Museum members have the first chance to play in the outdoor space and to reserve a private rental. Starting the week of July 14, the museum is open to the general public. The museum is using a phased approach to reopening. The indoor exhibit space will remain closed at this time.
The highlight of the outdoor prairie is the infamous Mama T. Rex, a life-size animatronic dinosaur, and her feathered son Max. The space also includes dinosaur dig pits, a music meadow, a splash pad and stream, and Tangle Town - the community art project and playhouse made out of six tons of sticks.
“In the summer, we typically see a lot of families on road trips enjoying South Dakota’s wide open spaces.” said Kerrie Vilhauer, director of marketing. “We are thrilled to showcase the beauty of South Dakota on our outdoor prairie, not only with our prairie grasses and flowers, but also with the power of play and engagement.”
The fun and imagination will stay the same, though some operations have been modified to make the environment as safe as possible. Additional operational modifications are numerous. Café Coteau and the gift shop will be open for admitted guests only at limited capacity. Play sessions can be reserved via the museum’s website at https://prairieplay.org or by calling 605-692-6700.
