The Timmons family was ready to go even before the doors opened for the church's chili cookoff. Mother Alexis was looking over her daughters while Danika, 6, arranges the toppings. Danya, 4, shows off the utensils on ready as her twin sister Dalila looks on.
The Timmons family was ready to go even before the doors opened for the church's chili cookoff. Mother Alexis was looking over her daughters while Danika, 6, arranges the toppings. Danya, 4, shows off the utensils on ready as her twin sister Dalila looks on.
While outside there might have been snow covered streets and single-digit temperatures, inside Pierre First United Methodist Church was warmth. The Trinity Community Center was home to their annual chili cookoff this Sunday. Most of the chili is made off site and bought on Sunday morning, ready to be tasted. The winning team will get a plaque hung up in the Narthex of the church, so bragging rights are definitely on the line.
Pastor Jeff Lathrop was on hand putting the last minute touches on his entry. Last year, he came in second place. While winning this year would be cause for celebration, the cause that they’re raising donations for is as well. All food items and cash donations are going to Pierre Area Referral Services with each can equating to one vote.
“I’m really super excited about the gathering that we have today,” Lathrop said. “We’ve got a lot of different roasters full of chili, I’m excited.”
Their youth group children this week were helping serve at the Community Banquet.
“We like to do lots of things, especially with PARS and the banquet,” Lathrop said. “Well we just get good time and fellowship with people. It brings them all out, especially on a cold day like today, hopefully come in for some warmth and some fellowship and connection. We pride ourselves in the United Methodist Church as being a connectional church and that’s where it’s at. We used to really be good at potlucks, ya know even when I was a young kid I remember potlucks in the church was a monthly deal. It would be nice to get back to something like that too.”
Representing different parts of the church, tables were carefully arranged within the community center for each of their recipes. Common Threads, the church’s crocheters and knitters group, had a display at their table to promote their activities. They meet every Monday from September through May at 7 p.m. in the Cooking Center. On the poster board reads “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb,” Psalm 139:13 niv.
Terry Pfahler, a member of church leadership, explained they’re at more than 260 to their goal of 350 chunky style soups.
“It’s just fun first to have some fellowship and time to visit with some of your church members. When sometimes we’re just so busy and kinda coming and going,” Pfahler said.
In the past, Terry recalls gathering donations for the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
“The other is it's nice to do something fun, but that you know is benefitting someone else, in this case Pierre Area Referral (Services),” Pfahler said.
The Timmons family was ready to start serving those waiting for their style of chili. As his daughters Danika, Dalila and Danya take turns between helping and playing, their father took some time to look at not just the charitable aspect of the endeavor, but the social side as well.
“Really, the main thing I get out of it is fellowship. Meeting with other church members along with enjoying a meal with them,” Dan Timmons said.
In the end, the Timmons family came out on top taking home the championship. As for PARS, they walked away with $1,066 in food items and monetary donations. If one is interested in any volunteer opportunities with the PARS food pantry, call 224-8731.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.