While outside there might have been snow covered streets and single-digit temperatures, inside Pierre First United Methodist Church was warmth. The Trinity Community Center was home to their annual chili cookoff this Sunday. Most of the chili is made off site and bought on Sunday morning, ready to be tasted. The winning team will get a plaque hung up in the Narthex of the church, so bragging rights are definitely on the line.

Pastor Jeff Lathrop was on hand putting the last minute touches on his entry. Last year, he came in second place. While winning this year would be cause for celebration, the cause that they’re raising donations for is as well. All food items and cash donations are going to Pierre Area Referral Services with each can equating to one vote.

