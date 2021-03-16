The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:08 p.m. Monday, March 15.
According to Fire Chief Ian Paul, when firefighters arrived at the 600 block of West Sioux Avenue they noted smoke and fire showing from the west-side roof area of the China Buffet restaurant (602 W. Sioux Ave.).
Evacuation of the occupied building was in progress when firefighters arrived. Light smoke was showing inside the building. and smoke and fire was seen venting from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Several firefighters entered the structure and were able to put out the fire, which was in the exhaust hood in the kitchen. Other firefighters worked on the roof to remove a portion of the exhaust hood and extinguish any remaining fire.
Paul said that there were no injuries. Twenty-four firefighters, who were crews of six fire trucks, responded to the fire call. Paul said that the ladder truck was used to extend over the roof from the east to the west side of the roof to ensure observation and that no fire was occurring across the roof. Paul estimates that 24 people evacuated the building because of the fire. The last structure fire in Pierre was the Edgewater Apartments fire on Jan. 14.
The fire did not spread to any structural components and was contained to the interior/exterior exhaust hood.
The fire appeared to be accidental, though the cause is still under investigation.
Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately one hour. Other responders on scene included the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire, American Medical Response ambulance, and law enforcement.
