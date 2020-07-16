Weather permitting, Pierre city crews begin their 2020 chip seal operation this week.
Throughout the five-week operation, nearly 130 blocks of city street will be worked on. 'No parking' signs will be put up in construction areas prior to and during road work.
Because chip sealing is a rolling operation, traffic disruptions will be minimal. However, flagging people will be at the involved intersections to guide motorists through work zones.
“The process does include use of oil and loose rocks that can adhere to cars, shoes, and pets. Until the chip seal has dried, motorists should use alternate routes, and pedestrians should avoid the treated surface,” said Brad Palmer, city utilities director.
Chip sealing is a preservation tactic used to slow weather-related damage and extend the life of street surfaces. It also enhances skid resistance to improve driving safety. The city of Pierre maintains more than 80 miles of streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.