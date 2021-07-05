Christmas in July thanks to Apple Maggots

You might have a neighbor, or you might be that neighbor, who will soon be observed putting red Christmas ball ornaments in apple trees. No the heat hasn't gotten to them, this is actually the first step in protecting apples trees from the dreaded apple maggot flies. These flies are specific to apples and the larvae do the damage, causing the fruit to be distorted and inedible.
The apple maggot fly -- Rhagoletis pomonella -- emerges from the ground in early July and is active through most of the summer. Females can lay hundreds of eggs, each one just under the skin of an apple. Once hatched the larvae eat for 3-4 weeks, the apples drop to the ground, the larvae emerge and burrow into the soil for the winter as pupae, then emerge as adults in late spring to re-start the cycle. Apple maggot flies are about 0.25-inch long with a distinctive white dot between their thorax -- middle section -- and abdomen -- back section. Males have 3 white stripes on their abdomen, females have 4, and both have distinctive black markings on their wings that, to me, look like the front legs of jumping spiders.
Removing apples that have fallen and burning, putting in the trash, or taken to a municipal composting site -- not your backyard compost pile -- can reduce a local population of apple maggots but will not have an effect on the apple maggot flies that can come in from adjacent areas.
Active pesticide ingredients for apple maggot control are esfenvalerate, carbaryl and spinosad, each sold under different product names. Always follow label instructions for the particular pesticide you choose to use.
Determining when to apply the pesticide is where the red Christmas ball ornaments come in. There are commercial traps made to catch apple maggot flies but you can easily make them from the ornaments and a product know as tanglefoot. Tanglefoot -- trade name used for convenience only, no endorsement of product is intended -- is a sticky substance that is applied to the ornament which is then easily hung on a branch in the tree. The ornaments should be at least 3 inches in diameter, the larger the better, and bright red. Word of caution, while making these traps remember where you hung them and don't walk into them with your hair. This is not good -- don't ask how I figured this little gem out.
The female fly is attracted to the red color of ripening apples and is searching for the biggest and best apple, which is now the red Christmas ornament, and gets stuck and can't escape. Check the traps daily and as soon as a single fly is caught, it's time to apply the pesticide. Some experts suggest cleaning the traps after each pesticide application and reapply the tanglefoot. An added effect is to keep the sticky ornaments on the tree as long as you keep catching apple maggot flies. Place two traps on opposite sides of small trees and five or more scattered throughout on mature apple trees.
Apply the pesticide as often as needed and as per label instructions. Luckily the apple maggot fly numbers decline over the season so early detection is your best course of action to protect your apple crop.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
