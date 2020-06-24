Church Chalk Challenge set for July 18

Teams of two will compete for top places in the Church Chalk Challenge. They will be judged by a panel of guest judges, and by visitors voting for their community favorite.

Pierre and Fort Pierre area churches are sending teams of artists to the parking lot of the Community Bible Church for what is being called the Chalk Art Challenge.

The community is invited to see - and vote on - the inspiration and talent of the artists, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18. Plans are for at least 40 teams of two to compete. Teams can be two kids, parent and kid, two senior citizens, anyone. Each team will be assigned its own parking stall as its canvas.

Among the guest judges is Jill Kokesh, the art instructor at T.F. Riggs High School. Other guest celebrities are being sought as part of the judging panel.

Also, each team of artists can be voted on by visitors as their community favorite. The money used for ‘vote with dollars’ will go to Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). Scott and Juilia Jones with Delta Dental have already agreed to match the total brought in from this capital campaign. Other donors, matching or not, are invited.

“It’s a team effort, though we are using our parking lot since we have a big parking lot on a main drag,” said Scott Granville, a deacon at Community Bible Church. “I think this will be a great event. People, especially young people, are looking for something to do. I’m hoping the art-lovers and everyone else stuff that ballot box with bills. It’s going to be a fun event. The chamber of commerce is helping to promote it.”

