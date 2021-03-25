Northeast Pierre is getting a new street, as part of a larger road improvement project.
According to a city release sent after the Pierre City Commission meeting on March 23, the Commission approved the request to bid B Street. The new low-maintenance road will connect S. Airport Road and Piper Street, and serve as a detour while Airport Road gets rehabilitated.
“Airport Road sees a considerable amount of residential and commercial traffic,” said John Childs, city engineer. “Before we can deconstruct and rebuild that road, we have to be able to reroute that traffic.” Childs went on to say that the new street will also provide rear access to the industrial park located near the airport.
The B Street project is expected to take about 90 days. Bid opening is set for April 8.
Once B Street is constructed, the city will begin rebuilding Airport Road from Lowell Avenue east past the airport terminal. That stretch of road will get new storm water drainage and a new asphalt surface. A sidewalk will be installed on the south side of the road.
