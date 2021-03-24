The City of Pierre is taking aim at eye-sores. People who start projects without building permits or proper licenses can now be fined. Property owners who don’t do property maintenance – buildings and land – can now also be fined. The city handles both types of violations on a complaint basis.
Building code ordinance updates and enforcement were accepted by the Pierre City Commissioners during their weekly Tuesday meeting March 23. Fees ranging from $100 to $250 per violation can now be levied against property owners. The new ordinances go into effect May 1.
During public comments, Zach Nelson told commissioners a 10-foot strip of land just outside his patio door was packed with ‘stored’ boats and vehicles.
“Would you want to move into an apartment and have this outside your windows? It’s a residential junkyard,” Nelson said.
He said a neighbor on the other side of his complex would rather put up with the mud in the alley than deal with the junk within feet of Nelson’s windows. Tarps covering one of the boats have been ripped by the weather, and loudly flap during windy nights. One car, a Pacer, has license tags that expired Jan. 2021. One of the boat trailers has tags that expired July 2014. Under the boats are buckets and trash.
According to Matt Elberson, City of Pierre building official, the first step to enforcement would be to issue a notice to the property owner. That person has two weeks to correct the violation. If not corrected, the city could do more. But it could take up to 45 days for further action. Some violations, particularly concerning fire safety ordinances, would be dealt with in less time. A safety ordinance fine tops the list at $250 per violation.
Elberson added that, if the property owner pays the fine but the violation does not go away, a new violation notice and fine would be applied.
“We owe this to the neighbors (of the code violators),” Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff said.
He noted that in the past the city has demolished unsafe structures and attached the demolition costs to the property. Commissioner Vona Johnson added that in the city we currently have a couple of properties boarded up.
“We have torn down several homes,” Mayor Steve Harding said. “And there are properties we have to go around to more than once. We will keep at it.”
One new fine is $100 for every junk vehicle on a property.
“Everything is subjective,” Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff said. “It may be a pile of Junk vehicle parts to one person, but those specific parts could be worth thousands of dollars to someone else. It’s a difficult conversation to have, but as a community we owe it to the neighbors.”
Commissioner Blake Barringer reiterated that in the past the city had just the one recourse of going through the process of the court system.
Police Chief Jason Jones said that the fines system is an additional option, but the city will still have the legal option in court as well.
The commissioners adopted the 2018 edition of the International I-Codes, an internationally recognized set of building standards. These are designed to ensure the safety and integrity of new and remodeled structures, and other construction projects. Specifically for Pierre, adopting modern codes can be used in the attempt to keep property insurance rates in Pierre more affordable. The I-Code Council updates its codes every three years, and Pierre staff review the new I-Codes and amend the codes to align with local needs.
“It is important to keep our laws modern,” Elberson said. “They provide the building standards in our community.”
Commissioners also accepted a list of fines that can be levied against property owners who do not comply after due warnings.
“We would prefer voluntary compliance,” Johnson said. “But, when warnings aren’t working, our staff need another avenue to deal with unsafe property.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.