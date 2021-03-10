There may still be snow on the ground but the city of Pierre is already hiring for dozens of summer jobs in nearly every department.
At least 50 jobs will be up for grabs this year and that number could be closer to 100 — depending on how many recreation programs will be available, Human Resources Director Laurie Gronlund said Wednesday.
“Recreation hires a great majority of them but we also have them in almost every other department,” she said. “We have them in the fire department, we have them in the parks, golf, cemetery, streets, electric, water, solid waste, library, the business office — I mean it’s pretty much everyone.”
Most of the jobs are full time and available to people over 18. The recreation department, which offers summer activities like swimming lessons, has mostly part time jobs which are available to people over 15, Gronlund said.
“The great majority of them are outside but we do have some positions that are inside. We can offer a lot of variety to applicants,” she said.
Applications are open now on the city’s website, cityofpierre.org, and most of the hiring will be done by April.
“They’re anywhere from three to six months, most of them are just through the summertime. … We have them start in May and go through August, but as you know the grass keeps growing even after August so we do have people we keep on up to six months,” she said
The city does offer flexible schedules, especially for younger workers who have other summer obligations, Gronlund said.
“So if there are youth that are involved in baseball or football or whatever and they have to be gone to camps, etc., we’re certainly willing to work with that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.