The city of Pierre’s Summer Recreation Department hosts slip-n-slide kickball from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Griffin Park just east of the outdoor pool.

The ‘bases’ are each at the end of a long slip-n-slide pathway. Home base is an inflatable swimming pool. Afterward, water-guns and water-balloons have been provided to add to the fun.

Depending on the weather forecast, the fun and rowdy time is planned for the predicted best day of the week. This week, it was held on Tuesday for registered 12- to 15-year-olds. The week before it was on Wednesday for registered 8- to 11-year-olds. The younger groups have tended to be larger ones, at least so far this summer. Check the recreation department’s website https://www.cityofpierre.org/190/Recreation for more information.

There are at least four department employees on hand for coordination and supervision. Parents are also welcome to help organize or to just cheer on the players. Expect to get wet.

