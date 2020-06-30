The city of Pierre’s Summer Recreation Department hosts slip-n-slide kickball from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Griffin Park just east of the outdoor pool.
The ‘bases’ are each at the end of a long slip-n-slide pathway. Home base is an inflatable swimming pool. Afterward, water-guns and water-balloons have been provided to add to the fun.
Depending on the weather forecast, the fun and rowdy time is planned for the predicted best day of the week. This week, it was held on Tuesday for registered 12- to 15-year-olds. The week before it was on Wednesday for registered 8- to 11-year-olds. The younger groups have tended to be larger ones, at least so far this summer. Check the recreation department’s website https://www.cityofpierre.org/190/Recreation for more information.
There are at least four department employees on hand for coordination and supervision. Parents are also welcome to help organize or to just cheer on the players. Expect to get wet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.