As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, staff members had been notified of these closures and cancellations in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.

Boys and Girls Club

Executive branch of state government: nonessential personnel

Office of the Attorney General: nonessential personnel

Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center

SD Discovery Center: closed to public entry

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration local office: closed to public entry

