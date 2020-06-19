As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, staff members had been notified of these closures and cancellations in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.
Boys and Girls Club
City office of Fort Pierre: closed to public entry
Executive branch of state government: nonessential personnel
Office of the Attorney General: nonessential personnel
Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center
Rawlins Municipal Library: closed to public entry
Pierre School District Kindergarten Screenings: postponed until further notice
SD Discovery Center: closed to public entry
SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration local office: closed to public entry
The Right Turn: closed to public entry
