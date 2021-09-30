It so happens that 54 percent of Americans feel overwhelmed with the amount of clutter in their homes, but 78 percent have no idea what to do with all the buildup.
Whether it be due to time, smaller spaces, gifts or items passed down to you, it’s easy for things to pile up. Clutter could be disrupting your productivity and a few quick ideas could get you on the path to a happier, less cluttered lifestyle.
Although bursting drawers and stacks of stuff can seem harmless, research is showing that it can have negative effects on your brain and reduce your ability to focus. Stop and consider how a cluttered home has made you feel previously. Did you find it was easy to carry out simple tasks? Or were you left feeling stressed, anxious and overwhelmed?
It can feel daunting trying to declutter a home or even just one very messy space. Here are some ideas to get started.
Start small and do not expect to tackle everything in a day or two — start with something that feels approachable. Trying one shelf, a few drawers or a corner can make the task more realistic. Set mini-goals and celebrate milestones.
Make it an enjoyable experience. Decluttering is hard work physically and mentally. What are some things that would make the process easier? Try these playing music, call a friend or family member and chat while you work or listen to an audiobook or podcast.
Sorting can help, too, so you can apply a few simple steps to get going. Sort things into piles. Keep some boxes or bins nearby for items you want to keep, sell or donate. Once you have made your decisions don’t look back in the bins. Schedule time to declutter — just like you would schedule other appointments, make this just as much a priority.
Are there days and times that would work best? Be patient and go back to the drawing board. There is no one method that will work for everyone, so be creative, and remember a few key points. Be flexible in trying new things, ask friends or family for advice or support, or find resources and tips on the internet and if you need additional help, there could be professional organizers available in your area.
Sometimes the hardest part is to start. The good thing is, there is no right way to begin decluttering. Do what feels best for you and take some of these tips into consideration the next time you find yourself overwhelmed.
