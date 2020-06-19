Lake Area Technical Institute - Watertown’s presidents List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an *. Earning a place on the LATI president’s list are Fort Pierre’s Logan Chase, and Pierre’s *Olivia Bertram, Jared Geigle, Kendyl Lyon, *Drew Plooster, Colton Ramsey and Brenden Wheelhouse.
The 53rd annual Lake Area Technical Institute - Watertown graduation ceremony was May 8, with 863 graduates receiving their diplomas. The commencement ceremony was held virtually to over 5,000 viewers, viewable at www.lakeareatech.edu. Listed are local LATI graduates and their majors. From Fort Pierre: Jonathan R. Geuther - diesel technology. From Pierre: Parker S. Pietz - agriculture; Joshua D. Rice - agriculture; Dylan X. Frye - automotive technology; Blaire E. Bridger - dental assisting; Cody R. Kleinschmidt - diesel technology; Kendyl J. Lyon - human services technician; Drew T. Plooster - law enforcement; Connor J. Ryan - med/fire rescue; Darby J. Barker - practical nursing; and Mahayla J. Halstead - practical nursing.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, has released its Spring graduates list. Nearly 5,100 Iowa State University students receive degrees this spring. A virtual commencement ceremony was held to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates. Graduates from the Pierre/Fort Pierre region include Sarah Muirhead, Presho, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Montana State University - Bozeman’s undergraduate honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester include a total of 6,506 undergraduates. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 Grade Point Average or higher). The dean's list includes the 4,067 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester. The list includes Haley Ketteler, Fort Pierre.
Minnesota State University - Moorhead Minnesota’s dean’s list for spring semester 2020 has been announced. To quality for the honor, students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits. Those who made the list include:Kara Brusven, Pierre’s Christian Liberty Academic School System - commercial music; and Hannah Lingle, Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School - speech/language/hearing science.
Students at Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell, despite not being able to gather collectively for the annual Honors Banquet due to COVID-19, were still honored with university awards for the 2019-20 academic year. Elena Svingen of Pierre was awarded the Vicki Clarke Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Leadership and Service. Scholar-athlete honors are awarded to student-athletes with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, which included Lukas Chase of Fort Pierre, Elena Svingen of Pierre, and Rebecca Buchholz of Highmore.
Augustana University has announced the students who have earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom. Local students earning such scholarships include Grant Judson and Natalie Mohr, both of Pierre.
Despite the postponement of Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell’s original commencement date of May 3, due to COVID-19, the university conferred 163 degrees to graduating students – 146 bachelor’s degrees, 16 master’s degrees and one associate degree. DWU has rescheduled its commencement ceremony for fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Bachelor of Science degrees have been earned by local students. These include: Lukas Chase of Fort Pierre - Dec. 2019, magna cum laude in business administration; and Jerika Mennenger of Onida - Dec. 1019, cum laude in business administration.
University of South Dakota - Vermillion’s Spring 2020 dean’s list and academic honors include more than 2,700 students honored for their high achievement during the Spring 2020 semester. Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the dean’s list if they received a 3.5 Grade Point Average for courses they took in the Spring 2020 semester. Fort Pierre: Alexandria N. Allison, Thomas H. Maher, Jack P. Maher, Noah C. Miller. Hayes: Mattie J. Jones. Highmore: Danielle M. McCauley. Holabird: Christopher A. Nemec. Pierre: Cassandra E. Axtell, Kathryn A. Bartlett, Hannah E. Booth, Taylor A. Davis, Shaina L. Farris, Abigail E. Foster, Jaid D. Freestone, Mariah K. Fuchs, Jennifer J. Gillaspie, Katy M. Honeywell, Amanda R. Jandt, Hallie K. Jerome, Blaire L. Jonas, Colleen Z. Joseph, Chloe M. Kaiser, Kyle L. Klusman, Isabelle M. Lehman. Jordyn T. Lemieux, Caleb J. Lusk, Emily M. Mikkelsen, Brooke E. Miller, Jennifer A. Miller, Madison F. Miller, Madisyn R. Neibauer, Emily L. Nielson, Peyton E. Pietz, Tristin J. Rancour, Macahl P. Raske, Caitlin N. Reimers, Ellie G. Richards, Joseph M. Rysdon, Brittany L. Samuelson, Molly B. Stulken, Mikayla L. Thomas, Brooke M. Wiest, Casey S. Williams, Danielle J. Wilson, and Joana P. Zanin. Academic Honors, for part-time students with fewer than 12 credit hours, went to Fort Pierre: Tori D. Jones. Pierre: Annelle C. Becker, Rebecca L. Bergeson, Macy E. Halverson, Demeri L. Hanson, Kylee Q. Hanson, Robin J. Masteller, and Rayne R. Raue.
Kaylee Becker of Pierre, has been inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi. Becker is a student at South Dakota State University. Membership is by invitation only, with only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors eligible. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club has donated 15 scholarships to local graduating high school seniors, totaling $9,500. A new $500 scholarship is the James Valnes Memorial, established in memory of longtime Kiwanis Movie Coordinator Jim Valnes. Phillip Adam of Pierre was the recipient. Receiving $1,000 Don London Memorial/Perkins scholarships were Hattie Shaffer of Pierre and Elizabeth Duffy of Stanley County. The recipients of the $1,000 Melvin Wall Memorial Scholarships were Natalie Mohr of Pierre and Slater Tople of Stanley County. Receiving $500 Kiwanis University awards were Pierre seniors Cobey Carr, Ruth Howard, Hanna Jerome, Morgan Jones, Hunter Martell, Morgan Oedekoven, Taryn Senger and Deni Zeeb. Receiving $500 Kiwanis Vocational/Technical awards were Kamden Carter of Pierre and Kaitlyn Huebner of Stanley County.
Tayler Larsen selected to University of Jamestown Spring 2020 Dean's List
Tayler Larsen of Pierre has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2020 dean's list for maintaining a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
