It used to be 50. Now, anyone approaching their 45th birthday should talk to their primary care provider to schedule a possibly lifesaving colonoscopy.
It’s an exam that can stop colorectal cancer, which is among the most common — and deadly — forms of the disease. Avera Medical Group and the American Cancer Association both recommend the new age guideline.
Guidelines changes
Over the last 20 years, experts in the field of oncology and gastroenterology noticed trends, including:
An increase of more than 10 percent of colorectal cancers in people ages 20-39.
An increase of the same rate of the same cancers in people ages 40-50.
Reducing the recommended age to 45 makes sense in light of these numbers. That’s because the sooner the colon exam occurs, the more likely providers can either detect it, or better yet, stop colon cancer in its tracks.
Why colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is widely considered the best exam to stop this cancer. Why? Doctors can not only detect colon cancer early, but they can also stop it from developing altogether by removing precancerous polyps.
Doctors use a scope fitted with a tiny camera to explore your colon, and if they find a polyp, they can remove it right then and there. If they find a lesion, they can biopsy it and determine if you need further surgery or other treatment.
Early detection offers the best chance for a better outcome should you receive a cancer diagnosis.
Other screening tests, like stool immunochemical and DNA tests, can detect cancer and/or blood in the stool. But if it comes back positive, you still need to have a colonoscopy. And, it doesn’t offer the doctor an opportunity to spot and remove a precancerous polyp.
However, any screening test for colon cancer is better than no screening at all, so talk to your doctor about your options.
Colon cancer symptoms
Talk to your doctor if you experience any of these:
Blood in your stools. Sometimes blood will lead to stools that are tar-like and black in color.
Internal bleeding in the colon can prevent oxygen from circulating in the blood, causing you to feel tired. Your skin might appear pale, too.
Constant gas, cramps or bloating, along with discomfort, can all be signs of an issue.
If you go from “once a day” to “a few times a day” it could be nothing. But if it seems abrupt or the shift is dramatic — talk to your provider.
When cancer impacts the normal process, you could have unintentional weight loss.
Colon cancer prevention
Colon cancer can happen to healthy people who eat well and exercise daily. It can occur in people who have too much pizza and beer every day, too. Your genetic makeup is something you cannot change. But if you’re aware of it, you can lower your risk.
Ask your parents and/or grandparents if there’s a history of cancer in the family, and be ready to ask more than once. It can be a topic people prefer to avoid. If there’s a family history of colorectal cancer, your doctor may advise you to begin colonoscopy before 45.
You can lower your risk of colon cancer with these steps, too:
Exercise regularly
Maintain a healthy weight
Follow a diet low in fat and high in fiber
See your provider at least annually
Simply put: If you’re 45, or close to it, talk to your provider about colon cancer. If you’re already 45 and postponed this procedure, step up and get it on the schedule. It can literally save your life.
