Jay and Beverly Mickelson live behind a multi-color wall of irises, most of them in grand bloom.
Jay took a break from building elevated planters to join Beverly in showing off their many different varieties of irises. The hundreds of flowers are foresting the sidewalk boundary area between the Mickelson’s corner-lot house and West Prospect Avenue and North Central Avenue.
“They started blooming about two weeks ago, but mostly last week,” said Jay. “The blooms only stay open for a few days, but there are three or four blooms per stalk. We have pretty much a carpet of irises.”
The blooms are fairly easy to keep up. It’s the weeding that is labor-intensive. “Over last weekend we got rid of about a 100 tree start-ups, and now have at least 50 more,” said Jay. In comparing trees to irises, it is the trees that are the weeds.
“We have people drive by, stop, wave, and ask about — and then talk about — the flowers. Everyone says they are lovely,” said Beverly. “The talks and the rhizomes are fun to share.” Irises don’t reproduce through bulbs, but through root-like growths — rhizomes — each two-to-three inches long. The Mickelsons say the rhizomes will be able to be shared after the end of summer.
The Mickelsons moved into their house in 1977. By the mid-1980s the asphalt between the streets and the sidewalks started breaking up. They began growing the irises then. The city’s sand and salt used on the streets during the winter does not kill the dormant irises.
Though each of the various varieties has its own story, “the root-stock goes way back a long way. The old-fashioned ones come from whatever the old ‘soddy’ homesteads in this area had in front of them.” said Jay. Some of the original rhizomes came from Jay’s mother and from Beverly’s mother, both now in their mid-90s.
One of the varieties is totally orange; the Mickelson believe the name is October Fest. Another variety “is the closest ones to black as we can get,” said Beverly. Nicknaming these ‘tie-dye black’, the Mickelsons believe the real name is Rhapsody in Blue. Other colors of irises are totally white, apricot, periwinkle, and two-tones. Some are from Washington state, some from Holland. The dwarf irises are already done blooming.
On the house-side of the sidewalks, almost hidden by the street-side irises, are a wall of wild daisies, field flax and bachelor buttons.
