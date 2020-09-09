The Prairie Restoration Research Project encompasses 6,300 acres of National Forest System land on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota.

The purpose of the project is to assess the effectiveness of prescribed burning and targeted spring grazing to slow the expansion of smooth brome, an exotic, invasive grass. Various techniques to establish native wild forbs will also be evaluated, and if successful, used to produce forb seed for local prairie restoration efforts.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is conducting a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis of activities proposed under the project.

Scoping comments from the public are requested by September 30. More project information is online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58724.

To give input or to get more information during the project’s current “scoping period,” write to Ruben Mares, Fort Pierre Ranger District, 1020 N. Deadwood St., Ft. Pierre, SD 57532. Or email ruben.mares@usda.gov; or call 605-224-5517 (office) or (308) 636-6369 (cell).

