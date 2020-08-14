Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Saturday, August 15
Fort Pierre Trader Days: Historic Pierre Street merchants, times vary for the many activities, see stores for details.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Verendrye Museum Backyard BBQ, starting at 5 p.m., at the museum in Fort Pierre
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details
Pierre Players present “Native Gardens”: Grand Opera House, Pierre St., Pierre, doors open at 7 p.m.; curtain at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and students. Masks and social distancing required. .
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, August 16
Fort Pierre Trader Days: Historic Pierre Street merchants, times vary for the many activities, see stores for details.
Pierre Players present “Native Gardens”: Grand Opera House, Pierre St., Pierre, doors open at 1:30 p.m.; curtain at 2 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and students. Masks and social distancing required.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, August 17
Closed for repairs: Pierre Aquatics Center at the YMCA, Pierre, through August 24.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: locale office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
