Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 7. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 7. Winners will be announced by Dec. 30. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
The Right Turn, due to increased programming, is launching a capital campaign to get another vehicle. Contact: Nancy Schlichenmayer at 773-4755.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Food Drive at the South Dakota State Historical Society, 900 Governors Dr. Donate non-perishable food and personal items for the Food Pantry at Pierre Area Referral Service, 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Website http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Holly Crosby.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To sign up for a 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m. volunteer shift at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Holiday Feast applications are due at Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) for a $75 food certificate for your family’s Christmas dinner. To apply or donate, contact PARS at 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
Dec. 1-4 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive. Friendly competition between supporters of law enforcement and supporters of fire departments. Dec. 1 at Fort Pierre Fire Department, 305 Deadwood St., noon to 6 p.m.; Dec. 2-4 at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand in Pierre. Dec. 2-3, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free T-shirt while supply lasts. Contact: 877-258-4825, vitalant.org/tylerwilcox.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Messy Church “Spreading Joy” begins with a free meal at 5:30 p.m. Baking cookies for a neighbor. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
New Life Church’s Christmas decorating night, 6-8 p.m.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited to the meal and have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
