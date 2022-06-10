Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
Waterfront Gallery is hosting Maxwell V. Peacock of Dupree, SD at the Waterfront Gallery for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Donations gladly accepted.
Sunday, June 12
No events listed.
Monday, June 13
June 14-15. Rangeland and Soils Days in Murdo, at the Mickelson Community Center, 304 E. 4th St., for youth and adults, 8:30 a.m. with students in the field the rest of the day. Hosted by South Dakota State University Extension, Jones County Conservation District, and the South Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service. Covers soil and rangeland types and their management. Includes contests and awards. Contact: Valerie Feddersen at 605-530-2020, Emily Helms at 605-570-2180, Jessalyn Bachler at 605-374-4177, Lance Howe at 605-468-3088. $30 per person.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Pierre Players’ third- through fifth-grade Summer Camp “Cinderella.” Children learn about costumes, makeup, set design and construction, and will play games. June 13-17, 3:30- 5:30 p.m. Contact: 605-224-7826. Cost: $10.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12 a year.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge No. 27 meets the 2nd Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
Tuesday, June 14
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
