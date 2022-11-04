To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Pierre Players will announce its four shows for the 2023 season during a get-together from 4-6 p.m. at St. Charles Lounge Ballroom at 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. The event will include light appetizers and door prizes.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: Hibernation or Migration will be held at 10:30 a.m. for 3- to 5-year-olds at the South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 Sioux Ave. in Pierre. This is a free members-only event.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Dueling Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Drifters Event Center at 325 Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. For the $35 tickets, call 605-280-2491. A table of eight sells for $250. Proceeds benefit the Stanley County Student Council. Doors open at 6:30.
Sunday, Nov. 6
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
The Dakota Ragtime Trio from Vermillion will perform at Riggs Theater at 3 p.m.
The trio of University of South Dakota professors performs ragtime classics of famed virtuosic xylophonist George Hamilton Green. Green was featured on hundreds of recordings and performed all over the world. A Deagan Artist Special Xylophone built in the 1930s will be featured. It’s the same model Green used in his performances. Memberships for the Pierre Concert Series as well as individual tickets are available.
For additional information, call 605-222-7333 or go to www.pierreconcertseries.com.
Monday, Nov. 7
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Elton Blemaster will share the story of his military career including as a member of the U.S. Air Force and experiences with the Space Shuttle and Stealth Bomber during a Veterans Day program at noon at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program is free.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
An after-school Lego program for elementary-age students will be held 3:15-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
A middle school game day will be held 3:45-4:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program for middle school-aged students will include board games.
LifeServe Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:15 p.m. at Blunt Fire Hall, 210 N. Main St.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” Water and coffee will be provided. To reserve the book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
A mystery game night will be held 6-8 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. People 18 and over are invited to a game of “Who Done It.” RSVP by contacting the library at 605-773-7421.
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Cub Scout Pack 273 will hold a fundraiser at Gators Pizza in the Northridge Plaza from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds from 20 percent of sales will go to the scouts.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3.
Friday, Nov. 11
A free women’s cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org
Ballroom Swisher’s will host a dance at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. The Norgaard Country Duo will provide music. A season membership is available or participants can pay at the door. For more information, call 605-222-1401.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
