Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program, “I Love My Library,” for ages 0-100, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Come and listen to stories and do a scavenger hunt. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, during the Fall, Winter and Spring. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Feb. 4
Feb. 4-5. Winter Fishing Weekend. Fish through the ice, from a boat or from shore on Lake Oahe, Lake Sharpe or other publicly accessible waters. Two-person teams; team entry fee is $150. Cash prizes for biggest fish and total weight for walleye, northern pike, bass and panfish. 100 percent payout in cash and prizes for all entry fees and raffle purchases. Drawings for lots of great prizes; all entrants eligible for prize drawings. Visit pierrewfw.com for format & raffle options.
Saturday, Feb. 5
“Eagles and Bagels,” Downstream Recreation Area’s 20th annual Walk in the Park program, 9 a.m. to noon. Learn about the park’s winter residents, the Bald Eagle. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Charlene “Charlie” Bessken leads a presentation at the Group Lodge, a two-mile walk and refreshments to follow. Bring binoculars, cameras, comfortable walking shoes, and adequate cold weather clothing. Free, but a S.D. Park entrance license is required for all vehicles entering the park, purchasable upon arrival. Website: https://fb.me/e/1JbGB4H4I. Contact: 605-223-7722.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” Features special storytimes at 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Stories, activities, snacks and door prizes. All ages welcome. Free.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future date is Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
St. Joseph School carnival fundraiser, at 210 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carnival games, cakes, bingo, raffle drawings and lunch. All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School. Contact: (605) 224-7185.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club’s annual concert, “Americana Music — South Dakota Style,” featuring East of Westreville (Boyd Bristow, Kaija Bonde, Al Slaathaug, Brian Bonde and guest fiddlers Kenny Putnam and Owen Dejong). Starts at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theater. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com. Tickets $15 each.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Preregister for Pierre Ducks Unlimited membership banquet on Feb. 10. Come and celebrate wildlife habitat conservation completed by Ducks Unlimited. Over $100 million of habitat has been conserved with more needed. Many family games, raffles, live and silent auctions with numerous collectables and guns on hand. Buy your tickets early for an early bird drawing for a gun, just by buying your tickets early. At the Pierre Izaak Walton clubhouse, 5:30-9 p.m. Contact: Kyle, 605-280-3280. Admission: $45 — single, $60 — couple, $15 — youth.
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the South Dakota Kids Belong, which deals with foster care support. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
