Saturday, Aug. 21

South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 50th anniversary. 4H rodeo contestants compete for State 4H championships. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events// Contact: Susan Vanliere.

Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.

Upper Room — Central South Dakota’s worship and prayer in the park, 6-9 p.m. at the Steamboat Park amphitheater in Pierre. For everyone regardless of church affiliation. Contact: Stephen and Lynde Rockwell at 222-6617, Sunny Hannum at 220-1032, Denise Badger, and Joshua and Sarah Easter.

Sunday, Aug. 22

South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 50th anniversary. 4H rodeo contestants compete for State 4H championships. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events// Contact: Susan Vanliere.

Blessing of the Backpacks for students & educators, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 10 a.m.

Children and Youth Faith Discovery begins at the South Dakota Discovery Center: lunch, creation scavenger hunt, & play. 11:30 a.m.

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: Aug. 22 — No Worries Band. Aug. 29 — Hidden Timber Band.

Monday, Aug. 23

First day of school for the Stanley County School system.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

