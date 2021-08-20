Upper Room — Central South Dakota’s worship and prayer in the park, 6-9 p.m. at the Steamboat Park amphitheater in Pierre. For everyone regardless of church affiliation. Contact: Stephen and Lynde Rockwell at 222-6617, Sunny Hannum at 220-1032, Denise Badger, and Joshua and Sarah Easter.
Blessing of the Backpacks for students & educators, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 10 a.m.
Children and Youth Faith Discovery begins at the South Dakota Discovery Center: lunch, creation scavenger hunt, & play. 11:30 a.m.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: Aug. 22 — No Worries Band. Aug. 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
Monday, Aug. 23
First day of school for the Stanley County School system.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
