Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
March 3-4. Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting, at the Missouri Avenue Event Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, and via zoom/conference call, and livestream (https://www.sd.net/remote1/). Starts at 1 p.m. Register by email to Rachel.comes@state.sd.us. Submit written comments at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/. Agenda includes the Missouri River (Pierre) Waterfowl Refuge.
Blood drive “Battle of The Chambers”, in the Capitol rotunda at 500 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after school program for ages 0-100+, 3:45-4:45 p.m. This session is “Go Wild for Wildlife” with Jason from Game, Fish and Parks bringing a “critter crate” and talking about animals. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
Lunch Bunch Book Club hosts Christopher Vondracek, author of “Rattlesnake Summer,” at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 6:30-8 p.m. The book features 66 poems for 66 South Dakota counties, and very few rattlesnakes — familiar, funny, melancholy and memorable. All are welcome. Free.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, except June, July and August. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Georgia Morse Middle School’s production of the musical “Willy Wonka Jr.,” at the T.F. Riggs High School Theater, 7 p.m. $5.
State Historical Society’s “History Talk” hosts Katherine Sharp Landdeck, 7-8 p.m. Female pilots of WWII, including South Dakota’s Violet Thurn, are discussed in a virtual presentation on the book “The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II.” View at the Cultural Heritage Center or via Zoom. Contact: sdhsf.org, 605-773-6000. Register free.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, March 4
Rescheduled Power of Women as AgVocates Conference, sponsored by SDSU Extension. Friday at Prairie Paradise Farms and Casey Tibbs Center, Fort Pierre. Saturday at Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre. Those participating online will receive a link via e-mail prior to the conference. To register, visit the SDSU Extension Events page. Contact: Robin Salverson at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu. Mini Winter Workshop is $25. Power of Women as AgVocates Conference is $75.
“Game Night” at New Life Church, 1120 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, 6-8 p.m. Invite friends and family to join in to get to connect with others around a game. Bring a game and a snack to share. Also, Seth and Alex Maxwell. Seth is the candidate for Kid’s Pastor at New Life. Website: https://www.newlifepierre.com/. Contact: 605-224-1592.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Saturday, March 5
Civil Air Patrol — South Dakota Wing’s annual Cadet Color Guard Competition, held at the Community Bible Church in Pierre. Competition includes impromptu speaking, uniform inspection, a team leadership problem, four-portion color guard, and indoor and outdoor flag presentation — weather permitting. Rounding out the competition are physical training and a proctored written examination at the home unit. Squadrons from around the state are judged and shown how to improve. The top squadrons advance to regional competition. Those top squadrons advance to national competition. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Read Across America Day.’ Special storytimes honoring children’s author Dr. Seuss. Stories, activities and snacks provided. All ages welcome. 9:15-9:45 a.m. and 9:45-10:15 a.m. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Liver & Onions and Meatball Dinner fundraiser by the Pierre Senior Center, at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Includes trimmings and home-made desserts. To-go plates available. Dirty Boot Band is entertainment. Website: http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org. Contact: 605-224-7730 or pirascc@yahoo.com. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door. $10 adult, $5 children 10 and under.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center’s 30th annual fundraiser “Hollywood Tonight” at Drifters Event Center, Houston Ave. in Fort Pierre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Masquerade Mystery.” Dinner theater production, with silent, live and dessert auctions. Formal attire and masquerade masks are encouraged. RSVP for individual and table reservations, 605-224-0256.
