Saturday, Jan. 21
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Campus is hosting Growing Up Together Childbirth Class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a $50 admission fee, scholarships are available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 605-280-1968 for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow will tell about her work as program coordinator at South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Monday, Jan. 23
A program with puppets for elementary school-age youth will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. hosts free game night at 7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
A free game day for middle and high school students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
A blood drive will be held 12:30-5:15 p.m. at The Phoenix Center at 110 S. Main St., Onida.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
A blood drive will be held 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Health Clinic at 521 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre.
Elementary children can make creations from Perler Beads from 1-2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held 10 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 and 1:30 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Thursday, Jan. 26
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Friday, Jan. 27
Knitters can showcase their creations from 1-2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program is free.
