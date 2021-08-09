Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through Aug. 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., E. Church St. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Aug. 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mobile food distribution — volunteers needed. Assist with a variety of tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month. Volunteers given instructions, training and supervision. At River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E Dakota Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Feeding South Dakota in Pierre.
Aug. 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930.
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W. Dakota Ave.) Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Aug. 11. Pierre Street Masters Car Club car showing at Taco Johns parking lot in the evening. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
August 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 North Grand Avenue in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through August 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. This evening, Paul Lepisto discusses the restoration and clean-up efforts of the Izaak Walton League to keep the Pierre and Fort Pierre area of the Missouri River healthy and vibrant. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. This session is Lance Spears. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.