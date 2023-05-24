To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
The library is providing make-and-take craft kits to help kids create Mother’s Day treats for their moms. Kits are available while supplies last.
The library is providing make-and-take craft kits to help kids create Mother’s Day treats for their moms. Kits are available while supplies last.
Wednesday, May 24
Kids ages 0 through pre-kindergarten are invited to Rawlins Library for stories and sing-a-longs during any of the four sessions held at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, May 25
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-224-7244.
Friday, May 26
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, May 27
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, May 28
No Events Listed!
Monday, May 29
The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day program held by the Pierre VFW Post 2038 on at the Riggs High School auditorium. Music starts at 10:30 am with the service at 11:00 am. A free-will donation lunch will be provided by the Pierre VFW Post 2038 Auxiliary following the program at the American Legion Post 8.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, May 30
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Sessions are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
