Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive. Friendly competition between supporters of law enforcement and supporters of fire departments. At Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand in Pierre, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free T-shirt while supply lasts. Contact: 877-258-4825, vitalant.org/tylerwilcox.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 4, local talent includes Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, 10 a.m. to noon.
Handmade Holiday Market, hosted by the Shortgrass Arts Council, at the St. Charles, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A pop-up market of local artists, crafters and makers who have items for purchase. Contact: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Annual Pie Day at Christmas at the Capitol, first floor of the Capitol building in Pierre. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasattheCapitol/ Free pie. Contact: rick.augusztin@state.sd.us, 605-773-3688. Free.
Dec. 4 and 5. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.
The 35th Pat Duffy Community Center’s Holiday “Tour of Homes” fundraiser, 1-4 p.m. The 2021 homes are the Colton & Kristen Carter home at 206 Rousseau Ave. in Fort Pierre, the Brandon & Abbey Campea home at 3208 Colony Lp. in Fort Pierre, the Farr House at 106 E. Wynoka St. in Pierre, Steve & Jami Beck home at 20913 Royal Ridge Rd. in Pierre and the Chad & Sandra Griese home at 20492 Homestead Pl. in Pierre. Contact: Tessa Krueger at 222-2522 or tessa@kruegercontracting.com. Tickets cost $15.
Christmas Centerpiece workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Plastic container provided. Fee: $25 plus any extra materials. Finished arrangements usually cost from $25-40.
Moose Lodge winter vendor fair, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free for shoppers.
Cowboy Christmas craft and vendor event, at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Booth cost includes tables, chairs and advertising. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free for shoppers.
Pierre Players flat-building workshop at 10 a.m. at the Grand Opera House. Led by Scott Hipple, who has built numerous Pierre Players’ sets. Volunteers will replace the canvas on 10-foot flats used for set construction. Volunteers are also needed to help with other maintenance at the Grand Opera House, such as organizing the paint room, renumbering audience seats and rows, and painting the Encore Room Box Office. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas, corner of Deadwood and Main in Fort Pierre from 4-7 p.m. Wagon rides, chili cookoff, Stanley County School kids caroling, food wagon and Santa. Tree lighting at 7 p.m. To enter the cook-off, contact Sunny at 223-7603. Free-will offering taken to benefit Stanley County residents in need of energy assistance. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Phone 605-223-7603. Free.
Winter Wonderland, by the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Local figure skaters performing in group, duet and solo numbers at the Fort Pierre Expo Center. 7-9 p.m. Website: http://Pierrefsc.com. Contact: Stef Garland, 605-393-5064, Csdscnews@gmail.com. Free-will offering and non-perishable food donations.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Children’s Christmas Store before and after worship, for kids to purchase and wrap gifts for their family — $1 each. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Cowboy Christmas craft and vendor event, at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Booth cost includes tables, chairs and advertising from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free for shoppers.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 5, local talent includes Karen Huebner’s piano students, 1-2 p.m.
Christmas Centerpiece workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Plastic container provided. Fee: $25 plus any extra materials. Finished arrangements usually cost from $25-40.
Christmas Crafternoon at the Rawlins Municipal Library. Bring a light bulb. 1:30 p.m.to 2:30 p.m. This is an adults-only program in making a Christmas ornament. All supplies, other than the light bulb, are provided. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Annual Hoop Shoot competition sponsored by the Pierre Elks Lodge #1953, at Georgia Morse Middle School. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. with basketball shooting starting at 5 p.m. For boys and girls 8-13 years old. For its 50th anniversary, former national finalist Lincoln Kienholz will be there to hand out the trophies. Also, Seb Axtman who was the local and state coordinator, and Vern Larson, in his final year as a national Hoop Shoot director, will be there. Free.
Monday, Dec. 6
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
Goodwill’s Shoe and Mitten Party, 1902 Eastgate Ave. in Pierre, 4-6 p.m., for ages 5-11 in need of new shoes, socks, hats and mittens. To make a donation or volunteer, call 507-376-6687.
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, starting at 1 p.m. Senior citizens can learn about proper preservation of documents and photographs. Bring items you’d like to preserve. Instruction will be provided by Matthew Reitzel with the State Historical Society. Free.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of East Capitol Avenue and South Taylor Avenue in Pierre. Contact: Luann Noeske, 605-280-9886.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Stanley County School District’s Middle School Christmas Concert in Parkview Gym in Fort Pierre at 7 p.m.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 6, local talent includes Pierre’s Encore Drama Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
