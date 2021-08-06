Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through Aug. 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo. At Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Starts at 9 a.m. each day Aug. 7-8. Website: https://www.facebook.com/SD-4H-Finals-Rodeo-Inc-1379271245431661/. Contact: Karrie Geffre at 605-280-9448.
Pierre Fastpitch Softball car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beck Motor Company, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre. Free will donation.
Measuring South Dakota, a S.D. State Historical Society Museum event held at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore three ways of measuring S.D. using hands-on materials — a sextant to determine the distance to nearby objects, a reproduction of a Gunter’s chain like early surveyors to measure linear distance, and create their own carpet “mountain” and draw a contour map like mapmaker Joseph Nicollet. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation S.D. State Historical Society Museum 605-773-6011. Free.
Chef Event at Capital City Farmer’s Market, featuring Chef Uriah from Drifters Bar & Grille. Samples of a locally sourced vegetarian dish, and the recipe so shoppers can replicate the meal at home. The CCFM runs through Oct. 31 and features a Thanksgiving market the Saturday before Thanksgiving. All markets are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, located in the parking lot on the corner of Sioux Ave. and Coteau St. in Pierre. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com. To get the market’s weekly email or become a vendor, request at bandgproduce@gmail.com. The weekly vendor list is also available at capcitymarket.com.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo. At Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Starts at 9 a.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/SD-4H-Finals-Rodeo-Inc-1379271245431661/. Contact: Karrie Geffre at 605-280-9448.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: Aug. 8 — Hank Harris. Aug. 15 — The Barstool Boys. Aug. 22 — No Worries Band. Aug. 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
Monday, Aug. 9
Pierre McDonald’s to donate 75 school supply kits to Pierre teachers. Kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, post-it notes and more. 2-4 p.m., at 610 W. Sioux Ave. Quantities are limited; teachers must sign up for a time slot. Teachers must bring current teachers’ badges, and could win prize giveaways. www.leonardmcd.com
Aug. 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 North Grand Avenue in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930. Friends of the Rawlins Library “Read What I Want” Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, second Monday of each month, 6:14-8:45 p.m., Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer 224-4773.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Aug. 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., E. Church St. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
