Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Winter Business After Hours,” at the River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, 4-6 p.m. Build relationships while networking in a relaxed environment, with food, beverages and door prizes. Need not be a Chamber member. Email: kjohnson@pierre.org. Free and open to the public.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Pierre Ducks Unlimited membership banquet at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, 5:30-9 p.m. Celebrate wildlife habitat conservation completed by Ducks Unlimited. Over $100 million of habitat has been conserved with more needed. Many family games, raffles, live and silent auctions with numerous collectables and guns on hand. Buy your tickets early for an early bird drawing for a gun, just by buying your tickets early. Contact: Kyle, 605-280-3280, potter_kk@hotmail.com. Admission: $45 - single, $60 - couple, $15 - youth.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s cookie decorating class, with Desiree Quinn, for all ages, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Quinn will demonstrate fun and creative ways to decorate a fancy cookie. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Registration required. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
South Dakota State Historical Society hosts author Cindy Wilson at its monthly “History Talks,” 7-8 p.m. Focuses on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s family during the events of Wilder’s book “The Long Winter,” as explored in Wilson’s book “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81.” Register at sdhsf.org. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Feb. 11
Facebook Live event from State Historical Society Museum. Join Curator Katy Schmidt for a virtual walk-through of the exhibit “South Dakota’s Wardrobe: Selected Pieces from the Collection,” at 11 a.m. The public can watch and ask questions on the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MuseumSD. For more information, email Katy.Schmidt@state.sd.us. “South Dakota’s Wardrobe” is currently on display at the center in Pierre through April 14.
Women's Cancer Support at Avera St. Mary's Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Second Friday of each month. Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Noon to 1 p.m. Contact: Gloria at 224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s author event “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-1881,” 1 p.m. “The Long Winter” by Laura Ingalls Wilder tells of the struggles of her family and others living in De Smet during the seemingly endless winter of 1880-1881. Cindy Wilson tells what really happened that winter, drawing on regional newspapers and historical photographs in writing the overview of the Hard Winter, and reviews the weather, the railroad's efforts to battle the snow, food, fuel and more. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Legislative Coffee. Discuss the 2022 Legislative Session. Meet at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the PACC’s Government Affairs Committee and League of Women Voters. Need not be a chamber member; free to attend.
Love is in the Air vendor event, at the Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Harrison Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Valentine's Day gifts. Website: https://fb.me/e/1qfbXDnJn.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Read to Pumpkin Pye,” 10-11 a.m. Join us for some tale-wagging’ fun, while you read to sweet little Pumpkin Pye. This loveable canine companion is visiting as a special guest, provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Hayes Community hosting the Dirty Boot Band at the Hayes Hall, 7-9 p.m. CT. Water, lemonade, and coffee provided; welcome to bring other beverages, and snacks to share. Free will donation.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Won't You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the Pierre Area Referral Service, which includes the local food bank. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Friendship and Souper Bowl Sunday, starts after the 11 p.m. service (approximately noon) at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. Wear your favorite team jersey, to the service and to the Souper meal. There will be jersey contests. Contact: 605-224-2216. Everyone is invited. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.