Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thursday, August 13
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Aquatics Center: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, closed for repairs through Aug. 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Pierre Players present “Native Gardens”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, doors open at 7 p.m.; curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors/students. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
Fort Pierre Summer Nights: Deadwood St., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids’ activities, live music, fundraising meals, and local vendors.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, August 14
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Aquatics Center: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, closed for repairs through Aug. 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous; 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Fort Pierre Trader Days: Fischers Lilly Park. Inflatable Dart Board: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Caricature Artist: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food Trucks: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hidden Timber Band: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
