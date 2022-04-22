Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Post 8 Baseball pancake feed fundraiser, at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 7-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. Website: http://post8baseball.com. Free will donation.
Short Grass Arts Council’s annual Art Show, at the banquet room of the St. Charles Hotel, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Katie at kdwyermusic@gmail.com. Public attendance is free — donations are accepted.
T.F. Riggs High School musical “Anything Goes,” in the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Short Grass Arts Council’s annual Art Show, at the banquet room of the St. Charles Hotel, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, noon to 4 p.m. Contact: Katie at kdwyermusic@gmail.com. Public attendance is free — donations are accepted.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts a seed swap, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 1 p.m. Local Master Gardeners answer questions and discuss gardening. Even if you don’t wish to swap seeds, all are welcome. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts South Dakota author Paul Higbee, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 3 p.m. Higbee is an author, historian, retired educator, and a South Dakota Magazine feature writer and columnist since 1991 as the Black Hills correspondent. Higbee describes how he began writing and discusses memorable people he has met and articles he has written. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Monday, April 25
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Tuesday, April 26
Free shredding of sensitive documents, at the First Dakota National Bank, 322 S. Coteau St. in Pierre, from noon to 2 p.m. Individuals and local businesses can use this service to safely dispose of documents that may contain sensitive information. First, check on how long to keep certain documents, in case of an audit. Have your documents sorted ahead of time. Website: https://www.firstdakota.com/. Contact: 605-224-5817.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program for ages 0-100, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This session “Jokester,” 3:45 p.m. Share a joke and a laugh. Activities and snacks provided. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
T.F. Riggs High School’s spring band concert, in the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m.
