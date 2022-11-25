To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. The free display includes around 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofits and state government offices.
OMA Art Show, Open Minds Through Art, from 1-3 p.m. at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 28
The Pierre Tennis Association will host a dine-in/takeout fundraiser 5-8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre. Proceeds will support scholarships, tennis facilities, boys and girls tennis teams, summer recreation, and other activities to support tennis in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Capital Area United Way will have a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch for Giving Tuesday. Funds raised help support 16 nonprofits in Pierre and Fort Pierre. If unable to make the fundraiser, make donations at www.capareaunitedway.org.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call (605) 773-7421, or sign up in person.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Preview performance of the Pierre Players “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Tickets $5 at the door. Career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Lately, nurturing his marriage hasn’t been the highest priority for Gibby, but pretty soon he’ll wish it had been. Enter Beth Bailey, Suzannah’s newly-hired assistant, a gregarious, highly-motivated daughter of the South.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
The Board of Trustees of the South Dakota Retirement System will meet at 9 a.m. in the board conference room at the SDRS office, 222 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.sd.net/.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron at 6 p.m. will serve a meal to veterans at the American Legion Cabin.
Friday, Dec. 2
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
