Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
“Eagles and Bagels,” Downstream Recreation Area’s 20th annual Walk in the Park program, 9 a.m. to noon. Learn about the park’s winter residents, the Bald Eagle. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Charlene “Charlie” Bessken leads a presentation at the Group Lodge, a two-mile walk and refreshments to follow. Bring binoculars, cameras, comfortable walking shoes, and adequate cold weather clothing. Free, but a S.D. Park entrance license is required for all vehicles entering the park, purchasable upon arrival. Website: https://fb.me/e/1JbGB4H4I. Contact: 605-223-7722.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” Features special storytimes at 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Stories, activities, snacks and door prizes. All ages welcome. Free.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future date is Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
St. Joseph School carnival fundraiser, at 210 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carnival games, cakes, bingo, raffle drawings and lunch. All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School. Contact: (605) 224-7185.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club’s annual concert, “Americana Music — South Dakota Style,” featuring East of Westreville (Boyd Bristow, Kaija Bonde, Al Slaathaug, Brian Bonde and guest fiddlers Kenny Putnam and Owen Dejong). Starts at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theater. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com. Tickets $15 each.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Preregister for Pierre Ducks Unlimited membership banquet on Feb. 10. Come and celebrate wildlife habitat conservation completed by Ducks Unlimited. Over $100 million of habitat has been conserved with more needed. Many family games, raffles, live and silent auctions with numerous collectables and guns on hand. Buy your tickets early for an early bird drawing for a gun, just by buying your tickets early. At the Pierre Izaak Walton clubhouse, 5:30-9 p.m. Contact: Kyle, 605-280-3280. Admission: $45 — single, $60 — couple, $15 — youth.
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the South Dakota Kids Belong, which deals with foster care support. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Monday, Feb. 7
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Super Seniors Book Club featuring “The Art of Dancing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. The books have been in. Meet at 1 p.m. for discussion. To sign up, call 605-773-7421.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program, “Make and Take Cards,” for ages 0-100, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Make a card for friends and family. Spread random acts of kindness. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Paws Animal Rescue’s SOUP-er Bowl drive-through fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre. Choice of chicken noodle or broccoli cheese soup, deli sandwich, crackers, brownie and bottled water. PAWS holds 4-5 such fundraiser dinners per year, about every other month. Contact: Melita at 605-224-1805 or PAWS at 605-223-2287. Free-will donations.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
T.F. Riggs trap shooting kick-off meeting, 7 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse. Primarily for newcomers to learn more about the team, but past participants are also welcome. The season is March 29 through May 24, with league shooting on Tuesday evenings at the Izaak Walton League trap range. Boys and girls currently in grades six through 12 are eligible to participate. If you cannot attend, email riggstrapshooting@gmail.com for more information.
