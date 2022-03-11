Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Presho’s Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run and Parade, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. The St. Pat’s rummage sale is at the American Lutheran Church. Registration for the Shamrock Shuffle three-mile fun run starts at 10 a.m. at Jet Lanes on Main Street. The run follows at noon. For early Shamrock Shuffle registration, call 605-895-2559. The 39th Annual Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Main Street. All entries are encouraged. Top floats will receive cash prizes. Traditional Irish food and drink will be served across town. Live Irish music will be played throughout the day. Irish flag display. Kiss the chip o’ the Blarney Stone.
March 12-13. South Dakota Special Olympics Basketball Tournament, in Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. To volunteer to help out, visit http://statebasketball.sosd.volunteerhub.com/.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts Read to Pumpkin Pye, 10-11 a.m. Children can read to this loveable canine companion who is a special guest provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Fort Pierre Enhanced Concealed Carry class, 9 a.m. to noon. Covers basic firearms safety, principles of self defense, South Dakota firearms laws, use of force laws, handgun operation, and a 100-round qualification live fire exercise. At Fort Pierre Fire Department, then Oahe Downstream Public Range. Bring your own handgun and ammunition. Contact: Jacob at jacob@dooleydefense.com to get on the list. Website: https://fb.me/e/4acJOtCuf. $100.
Capital Area United Way’s ‘Say Yes to the Dance’, a free outlet for student dance attire, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northridge Plaza. All local students attending proms or another formal in 2022 are welcome. Students may try on and select formal wear to take home, free of charge. Items include dresses, suits, jewelry, shoes, and other items. No appointments necessary. Attendees are entered to win gift certificates to restaurants, flower shops, hair salons, and more. Contact: Linda Geraets at 605-224-9229 or director@capareaunitedway.org.
Daylight Savings Time begins. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed.
Sunday, March 13
Apply for the March 17 Emergency Management 101 training for emergency managers, county commissioners, elected officials, organization volunteers, and first responders. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location information given to enrollees. The credited training explores the role of the emergency manager within communities, and the importance of before, during, and after an incident with local response agencies. Preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation will be covered. Website: https://sdoem.eventsmart.com/events/emergency-management-101-pierre-3/
Monday, March 14
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12 a year.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s cookie decorating class, with Desiree Quinn, for all ages, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Quinn will demonstrate fun and creative ways to decorate a fancy cookie. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Registration required. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
University of South Dakota’s Chamber Singers concert “Out of the Ashes” at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 7 p.m. Contact: 605-224-5514. Free-will offering.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly 13-week seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the 2nd Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
