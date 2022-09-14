To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Sept. 15
The T.F. Riggs High School homecoming parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start in the high school parking lot and continue on Broadway Avenue, Highland Avenue, Pleasant Drive and Pierre Street.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, will meet at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, Sept. 16
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club will unveil artwork of an F-4 Phantom in honor of decorated Pierre combat aviator Wade Hubbard. The 4:30 p.m. event will be held at Pierre Regional Airport’s Eagle’s Gallery.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The 25th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Proceeds benefit families with cancer-related expenses. At 2 p.m., four-person teams will compete in events including wild cow milking, team branding, the scramble and more. A barbecue meal will be served at 5 p.m. for a donation. Bronc riding begins at 6 p.m. For more information, visit stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host a free carnival from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be face painting, a cake walk, games and more.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host a presentation by author Seth Tupper on his book Surviving the ‘72 Flood. The Rapid City flood left 238 people dead; damage was estimated at more than $160 million. The program begins at 1 p.m.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Sept. 19
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.” Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The Hunger Games” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us
